STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record temps today, cold front arrives Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mild start Sunday morning with temps in the low to mid 70s will give way to near record heat this afternoon with highs topping out near 88 degrees.

A few isolated showers are possible along the coast in Citrus, Pasco and Hernando Counties but most areas should stay dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and winds will be quite breezy, southwest 10-20 mph.

Temperatures tonight will stay warm with lows in the mid 70s. A cold front will pass through Monday afternoon with a 40% chance of a few showers and storms. A broken line of storms will likely pass through the Tampa Bay area from north to south between 2 and 6 p.m.

After the front passes, we’ll notice a drop in humidity but temperatures will remain above average behind this front. Highs midweek will be in the mid-80s. Rain chances go back up by the end of the week and into next weekend with another cold front that will approach our area and stall out.

Temperatures will still be warm and the air will be more humid by Friday into next weekend.