STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today with highs in the mid to upper 80s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a brief comfortable start this morning, temps will warm up quickly. By noon, temps will be near 80 degrees and highs today will top out near 86°. That will approach the record high of 87 degrees today which occurred in 2012 an 1921.

Sunday will not be quite as warm but temperatures will still be well above average. Highs will climb to 84 degrees tomorrow with a lot of sunshine.

No rain is in the forecast this weekend but a 10% chance will return Monday through Wednesday.

High pressure is very much in control of the weather right now which will keep us warm and dry through at least the next 10 days. Highs will be in the 80s and lows will be in the mid 60s.

Besides the well above average temperatures, the weather will remain quiet for some time across the Tampa Bay region.