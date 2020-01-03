STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today; cold front arrives tomorrow

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready for a warm and humid day. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s this afternoon. (Today’s record high is 83 set in 2015.)

A warm breeze from the south will keep it muggy, and sea fog develops and will linger along and just off the coast.

Rain chances increase overnight as a strong cold front approaches. It will still be warm tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

The front has slowed down slightly, which means rain will linger into the afternoon tomorrow. The rain chance is 70%, and the showers will start in northern areas and push south by the end of the day. Highs will only be in the low 70s.

Much colder air arrives behind the front. Most of us will wake up on Sunday morning in the 40s. A chilly wind from the north will keep highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss