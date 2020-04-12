Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat to start the new week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This Easter Sunday was one for the record books! Our high temperature this afternoon of 91 degrees broke the old record for today’s calendar date of 89 degrees set back in 1974 (weather records go back to 1890 for Tampa).

This also marks our first 90 degree or better day of 2020 in Tampa – the first of many, many, many 90+ degree days. We’ll be close to more records to start the week on Monday.

Look for another breezy, warm and muggy night tonight. Low temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The strong storm system triggering severe weather in the Southeast will stall to our north overnight and Monday. Areas of north of I-4 will have a small 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm Monday into Tuesday. Any isolated storm could produce strong gusty winds. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy, breezy and humid day with high temperatures once again surging near records into the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Eventually, a much weakened front will drop south into the Tampa Bay area bringing better shower chances for the second half of the week. Another disturbance will bring more much needed rain chances for next weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers"

Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home"

Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers"

First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus"

Saturday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday Evening Weather Update"

Managing stress and headaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing stress and headaches"

Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT"

Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus"

Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings"

AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient"

Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss