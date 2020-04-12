STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat to start the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This Easter Sunday was one for the record books! Our high temperature this afternoon of 91 degrees broke the old record for today’s calendar date of 89 degrees set back in 1974 (weather records go back to 1890 for Tampa).

This also marks our first 90 degree or better day of 2020 in Tampa – the first of many, many, many 90+ degree days. We’ll be close to more records to start the week on Monday.

Look for another breezy, warm and muggy night tonight. Low temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The strong storm system triggering severe weather in the Southeast will stall to our north overnight and Monday. Areas of north of I-4 will have a small 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm Monday into Tuesday. Any isolated storm could produce strong gusty winds. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy, breezy and humid day with high temperatures once again surging near records into the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Eventually, a much weakened front will drop south into the Tampa Bay area bringing better shower chances for the second half of the week. Another disturbance will bring more much needed rain chances for next weekend.