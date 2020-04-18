STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat Sunday, more rain chances next week

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The showers and thunderstorms that rolled through earlier today were a MUCH needed soaking for many. Much of the Tampa Bay area recorded half an inch to an inch of rainfall.

Outside of a few very isolated showers mainly north of I-4, most areas will stay dry this evening. Look for skies to turn partly cloudy with temperatures only falling through the 70s. Some low clouds and patchy fog will develop during the overnight hours tonight. Low temperatures will only drop down to around 70 degrees by daybreak.

Unfortunately, a potent storm system will likely trigger severe weather across the southeastern United States for the second Sunday in a row. This activity will stay well off to our north tomorrow. A few isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon, mostly across inland areas east of I-75. The overall rain chance is just 10%. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny and breezy day with high temperatures surging into the upper 80s. Tomorrow’s record high temperature is 90 degrees in 2001 – and we may get close to that.

Our next cold front will arrive on Monday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. The middle of next week will be mostly dry before another approaching front brings more rain chances by the end of the week into next weekend.

