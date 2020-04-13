STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat, high humidity, and gusty winds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels muggy and windy this morning. Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Today’s record high for Tampa is 90 set in 2007. (We broke a record yesterday with a high of 91.)

A stalling cold front slowly pushes south toward the Tampa Bay area today, but it will only bring a slim rain chance to areas north of I-4. Otherwise, it will feel gusty and muggy all day with a mix of sun and clouds.

It stays humid overnight with lows in the mid 70s. Similar conditions are expected tomorrow with highs back in the upper 80s and just a slim chance of showers4773140.

The front stalls across our area Wednesday through Saturday, and that keeps slightly better rain chances in the forecast. It will not be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.