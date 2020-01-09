Storm Team 8 Forecast: Near Record Heat Forecast This Weekend

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Warm temps will be in the forecast for the week ahead. Overnight temps will stay mild in the low 60s with a few clouds around.

Friday the warming trend will continue with highs reaching into the low 80s. There will be patchy clouds around all day with a slim 10% chance of a light passing shower.

Saturday’s forecast is 83 which is the record high of the day as well. A southerly flow will allow for the near record temps and no rain is forecast. Sunday’s high will also be in the low 80s.

