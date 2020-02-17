Storm Team 8 Forecast: Near Record Heat Forecast For Tuesday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Highs Monday afternoon topped out at 81 in Tampa. Overnight temps remain very warm in the upper 60s with areas of fog developing.

Waking up Tuesday morning it will be warm and humid with fog and low clouds around. The fog should burn off quickly and then temps will rise in a hurry. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s. The record high on Tuesday is 84 and temps should be nearing that in Tampa. No rain is in the forecast.

Wednesday a cold front approaches with a small 10% chance of rain. High temps will be just as warm in the low to mid 80s again. The rain chances on Thursday remain at only 10%.

The cold front finally passes on Friday and high temps will drop below normal for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Security guard convicted in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security guard convicted in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica"

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"

Mama white rhino 'chooses name' of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mama white rhino 'chooses name' of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa"

Random killing update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Random killing update"

Important political moments remembered behind the scenes at Tampa Bay History Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Important political moments remembered behind the scenes at Tampa Bay History Center"

Citrus County couple back in U.S. after coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple back in U.S. after coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship"

Homicide suspect shot dead following SWAT situation in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicide suspect shot dead following SWAT situation in Polk County"

Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy"

Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss