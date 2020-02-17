Storm Team 8 Forecast: Near Record Heat Forecast For Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Highs Monday afternoon topped out at 81 in Tampa. Overnight temps remain very warm in the upper 60s with areas of fog developing.

Waking up Tuesday morning it will be warm and humid with fog and low clouds around. The fog should burn off quickly and then temps will rise in a hurry. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s. The record high on Tuesday is 84 and temps should be nearing that in Tampa. No rain is in the forecast.

Wednesday a cold front approaches with a small 10% chance of rain. High temps will be just as warm in the low to mid 80s again. The rain chances on Thursday remain at only 10%.

The cold front finally passes on Friday and high temps will drop below normal for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.