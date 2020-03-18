STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat for last days of winter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. That’s nearly 10 degrees above average for most places. Tampa’s forecast high is 86, and the record high is 89 set in 1945.

It should be another day with plenty of sunshine and a nice breeze. We have not received any measurable rainfall in the month of March, and not much is in the forecast.

Tomorrow’s highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s with no rain expected.

Spring officially begins tomorrow night at 11:49pm. That’s when the sun’s rays are directly over the equator. It’s the earliest vernal equinox in 124 years.

Our warm and dry pattern continues into the weekend.