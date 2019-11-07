Live Now
2019 Elections: Results from Tampa Bay
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat expected today; cold front tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another warm November day is on tap. Temperatures climb quickly into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We will only be a degree or two away from the record high of 88 set in 1986.

It should remain partly cloudy through the day with just a 10% chance of a stray afternoon shower. A few clouds linger overnight with lows in the low 70s.

A strong cold front will arrive in the Tampa Bay area tomorrow and bring a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s before the front passes later in the afternoon. A few showers linger overnight and into Saturday morning.

Fall-like weather returns for the weekend. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon, and we stay near 80 on Sunday.

Another cold front is set to arrive Tuesday with even cooler air behind it.

