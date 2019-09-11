LIVE NOW /
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat expected again this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another scorcher expected today with highs in the low to mid 90s. In Tampa, the forecast is 94, and the record high is 95 set in 2016.

A breeze from the northeast all day will bring just a 20% chance of a passing shower this afternoon. The rain chance remains slim at just 20% tomorrow, and it will be hot again with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances increase to 40% Friday as tropical moisture begins to spread across the state. Highs will be in the low 90s. A tropical wave brings the weekend rain chances up to 60%.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropical wave that will cross over Florida has a 50% chance of development once it enters the Gulf of Mexico. Two other tropical waves in the Atlantic only have 20% chances to develop.

