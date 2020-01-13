STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near-record heat continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for some low clouds or patchy light fog this morning. It is already mild, and temperatures climb quickly. We will be near 80 degrees by lunchtime, and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The forecast high in Tampa is 83, and the record high is also 83 set in 2005.

There is just enough humidity for a 10% chance of a shower, but most of us stay dry.

It will be a bit muggy tonight with lows in the mid 60s, and patchy fog may form again.

Another warm January day is on tap for Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. The next potential relief from the winter-warmth is a cold front this weekend.