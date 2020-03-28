STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat continues, better rain chances long term

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After our second day in a row with a record high temperature, there’s more well above average heat in the forecast for the second half of the weekend.

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with very mild low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible by morning. The combination of sunshine and a south wind will send temperatures soaring into the upper 80s once again Sunday afternoon – with a return trip to the 90s for inland areas.

A weak front will arrive during the middle of the week knocking temperatures briefly back down into the upper 70s. A few much needed showers will be possible with this front.

Another disturbance arriving next weekend will bring a better chance of rain in the first week of April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order"

3 more die from coronavirus in Pinellas County

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 more die from coronavirus in Pinellas County"

Stimulus details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus details"

Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging"

Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?"

pregnant women coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "pregnant women coronavirus concerns"

Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"

a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community"

Hills. Co. order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. order"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss