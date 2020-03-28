STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat continues, better rain chances long term

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After our second day in a row with a record high temperature, there’s more well above average heat in the forecast for the second half of the weekend.

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with very mild low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible by morning. The combination of sunshine and a south wind will send temperatures soaring into the upper 80s once again Sunday afternoon – with a return trip to the 90s for inland areas.

A weak front will arrive during the middle of the week knocking temperatures briefly back down into the upper 70s. A few much needed showers will be possible with this front.

Another disturbance arriving next weekend will bring a better chance of rain in the first week of April.