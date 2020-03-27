STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our long stretch of hot and dry days continues. Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Today’s record high is 89 set in 1929.

Plenty of sunshine is expected today with a breeze off the Gulf Of Mexico this afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will stay near 70 degrees.

Most of us will be a degree or two warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The record high for tomorrow is 88, so there is a good chance we will at least tie it if not break it.

It stays sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday. A cold front finally arrives with some rain Wednesday, and that front will bring highs back to “average” which is in the upper 70s.