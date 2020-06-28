STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat again today with an isolated storm

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Warm and muggy temps this morning will heat fast and highs will approach records for the third day in a row. Highs near Tampa will be 95 degrees, which is also the record set back in 2017.

Rain chances are minimal again today with just an isolated storm or two popping up along the sea breeze, just inland from the coast, between 2 and 7 p.m. but most areas stay dry and hot all day.

Feels like temps will be in the triple digits again today, feeling more like 102-105 degrees from noon until 6 p.m. this evening.

Rain chances stay lower than normal this week at only a 20% or lower each day through Friday. Highs will slowly come down to near average through Friday as well.

Next weekend, better moisture will lead to normal scattered showers and storms each afternoon with highs in the low 90s.