STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat again Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Saturday’s high temperature of 94 degrees was just one degree short of another record (95 degrees set in 2016).

Thankfully, the quick moving batch of showers and thunderstorms that moved through cooled things down quickly for many. Most of the rain has already moved offshore into the Gulf with the very last of the showers winding down later this evening.

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with comfortable low temperatures falling into the middle and upper 70s by morning.

We’ll challenge some record high temperatures once again Sunday afternoon. Our forecast high temperature is 94 degrees. Tampa’s record high temperature tomorrow is 96 degrees set in 2010. A slightly more scattered coverage of afternoon and evening storms is expected with lesser atmospheric moisture aloft. The overall rain chance is around 30% with an easterly flow pushing the storms from inland areas back toward the Gulf coast.

Deeper atmospheric moisture arriving during the middle of next week will bump up our rain chances again.