STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat again Sunday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Saturday’s high temperature of 94 degrees was just one degree short of another record (95 degrees set in 2016).

Thankfully, the quick moving batch of showers and thunderstorms that moved through cooled things down quickly for many. Most of the rain has already moved offshore into the Gulf with the very last of the showers winding down later this evening.

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with comfortable low temperatures falling into the middle and upper 70s by morning.

We’ll challenge some record high temperatures once again Sunday afternoon. Our forecast high temperature is 94 degrees. Tampa’s record high temperature tomorrow is 96 degrees set in 2010. A slightly more scattered coverage of afternoon and evening storms is expected with lesser atmospheric moisture aloft. The overall rain chance is around 30% with an easterly flow pushing the storms from inland areas back toward the Gulf coast.

Deeper atmospheric moisture arriving during the middle of next week will bump up our rain chances again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss