Storm Team 8 Forecast: Near Freezing Temps Tonight

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will fall to near freezing across the entire Tampa Bay area. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Pasco, Hernando & Citrus County. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area.

Wednesday morning will be cold and temps will only warm into the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon. A few clouds will move in by Wednesday afternoon, but no rain is expected.

Thursday morning temps will be much milder near 50 degrees. Through the day temps will make it back up into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday a weak front arrives and brings a few showers to the region, mostly late in the day.

