STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Muggy onshore flow continues into the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re stuck in this same onshore flow weather pattern (muggy west wind off of the Gulf) and it looks like we’ll be stuck with it into the new week.

More showers and a few storms will continue to move onshore and inland during the morning and into the early afternoon. The west wind will once again push the best rain chances east of I-75 during the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near normal around 90 degrees.

This weather pattern featuring warm and muggy nights will stick with us over the next few days. Expect only isolated showers and storms for coastal areas with better rain chances across inland areas.

This pattern will break down and we’ll get back to a more normal summertime pattern late in the week with afternoon sea breeze storms.