STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Muggier with a better coverage of storms Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers and thunderstorms will stay focused along and south of I-4 through the evening before drying out overnight. Friday morning will be muggier with morning lows in the mid 70s and humidity back in the uncomfortable range.

With deeper moisture still overhead for Friday, an even better coverage of showers and storms is expected during the afternoon. Rain chances ramp up to 50% during the afternoon and evening before tapering off again overnight.

Slightly drier air moves in again for the weekend leaving more of a normal pattern in place. For both Saturday and Sunday, expect muggy morning with storms developing afternoon. Rain chances will be best away from the coast with the sea breezes moving inland.

Temperatures will be hot and humid each day as well with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances into next week remain lower than average for summer with Saharan dust moving into the Gulf of Mexico. This plume of dust is mixed in with dry and will create hazy skies as well as colorful sunrises and sunsets.