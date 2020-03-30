STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much needed midweek shower chances

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After yet another very warm and muggy day to get this new week started, this weather pattern will finally break down – if only briefly – for the middle part of this work week.

Expect another mild and muggy night tonight with low temperatures only dropping down to around 70 degrees. More low clouds and areas of fog will likely develop in spots by daybreak.

Tuesday will be a breezy day as our next cold front approaches. Look for partly cloudy and muggy conditions tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures still reaching the middle and upper 80s. A few spotty showers are possible during the afternoon.

This cold front will pass through late Tuesday on into the early part of Wednesday. Some scattered but very needed showers and possibly even a few isolated thunderstorms are expected across the Tampa Bay area. The overall rain chance is just 20%.

Some much drier and briefly cooler air will move in behind the cold front. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the middle and upper 70s. High pressure will return for the second half of the week with more sunshine and high temperatures warming back into the lower 80s.

