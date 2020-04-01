Storm Team 8 Forecast : Much Cooler Temps Forecast Tonight

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps were cooler Wednesday afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight temps will drop into the low to mid 50s, making for a cooler start to your Thursday.

Thursday you may need a light jacket in the morning, but temps should warm up quickly throughout the day. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s with a few spots reaching into the 80s in the inland area. No rain is expected Thursday with beautiful blue skies.

Friday will be pleasant near 60 degrees in the morning with highs reaching back into the low 80s by the afternoon hours. The rain chance will remain low with nothing but sunshine.

Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 80s and sunny skies.

