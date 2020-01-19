STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much cooler for MLK Jr. Day, some cold nights ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got MUCH colder air inbound following this evening’s cold front.

Mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers will persist through the evening. A wind shift to the northwest will occur once the front passes by and that’s when the cool down will really get started. Skies will gradually clear out from north to south overnight with low temperatures dipping into the upper 40s.

Lots of sunshine is expected for Martin Luther King Jr. Day but a breezy and chilly north wind will hold temperatures down below average. Even with sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the low 60s. Monday night and Tuesday night will likely be our two coldest nights of the winter so far with low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Cold mornings through the first half of the week.

Milder temperatures are expected by the end of the week as we wait on our next cold front. A few showers are likely Friday into Saturday as this next front moves through but thankfully we won’t see nearly as dramatic a cool down.