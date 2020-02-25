Storm Team 8 Forecast: Much Cooler & Drier Air Moving In This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking a cold front that will be scattered showers to our are overnight. The rain chances will be best north of I-4 with temps staying mild in the upper 60s.

Wednesday morning will be cloudy with spotty showers and through the day showers and storms will increase. The rain chance is 70% as the cold front passes on Wednesday. Highs will likely still make it into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon before the winds shift.

Thursday morning there is a 10% chance of a stray lingering shower. Through the day temps remain chilly because of a stronger northwest wind that develops. The high should be near 60 degrees.

Temps will be cold Friday morning in the 40s and the chilly weather lasts all the way through the weekend.