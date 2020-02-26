Storm Team 8 Forecast: Much Cooler Air Moves In For Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking scattered rain along a cold front Wednesday evening. Overnight the front will move south and the rain will come to an end. The heaviest downpours will be over by 9PM.

A few clouds will linger Thursday morning with temps ranging from the mid 40s in northern spots to mid 50s in southern spots. Regardless bring a jacket heading out the door because it will be a breezy and cool day. Highs will reach to near 60 in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Friday morning temps will fall into the 30s and 40s making for an unseasonably cold start to the day. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s by the afternoon hours. It stays dry and sunny.

Saturday will be cool still with temps in the 40s in the morning and it will only make it into the mid 60s in the afternoon again.