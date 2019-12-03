Storm Team 8 Forecast: Much Colder Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday night will be the coldest night of the season so far. Lows will range from the upper 30s in northern spots to upper 40s near the coast. The forecast low in Tampa is 44.

Tuesday will be cold in the morning and will not warm up much through the day. Highs will make it into the low 60s Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter on Tuesday too.

Wednesday morning won’t be quite as cold with temps in the 40s & 50s. Through the day highs will reach into the upper 60s with more sunshine.