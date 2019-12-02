STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much colder air arrives today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes into south Florida this morning, and colder air arrives behind it.

Temperatures will struggle to warm up much at all. We’ll make it into the mid 70s around midday, but then temps will start to fall again.

Strong winds from the northwest will make it rough on area waters. There is a High Surf Advisory, Small Craft Advisory, and a high risk of rip currents. Some patchy clouds are possible through the day as those winds come off the Gulf of Mexico.

Get ready for a cold night with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Tuesday’s high will only be in the low 60s, which is more than 10 degrees below average.

It gradually warms up this week, but it takes until Friday to get back to seasonable highs in the mid 70s.