Storm Team 8 Forecast: Mostly dry, partly cloudy and mild weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool start, the warm-up continues this afternoon. We’ll see a gradual increase in cloud cover today but rain chances stay very low, near zero for most and about a 10% chance near Citrus County.

Temperatures will top out near 75 degrees this afternoon and will not drop very far this evening. As the moisture and humidity slowly return, temps will mostly be in the 60s tonight, not dropping back into the 50s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will warm from near 60 degrees in the morning to near 79 degrees in the afternoon.

Even warmer temps are expected Monday and Tuesday. A weakening cool front will pass through Wednesday with some showers. That will help drop afternoon temps back into the mid and upper 70s by the end of the week. Humidity levels stay on the higher side though, even after the front passes.

Next Friday and Saturday look rather wet on forecast models right now. A system could develop in the Gulf and bring a soaking rain Friday night into Saturday followed by much cooler and drier weather.