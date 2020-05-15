STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Mostly dry and hot weekend ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even as the disturbance near South Florida takes better shape, rain chances across the Tampa Bay area will come down for the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday afternoon but most of the moisture will pull away.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with toasty temperatures approaching 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be less breezy this weekend. Expect just a light breeze at 5-10 mph out of the northeast.

On the water, winds will be NE at 15 knots, seas at 2 feet and expect a moderate chop in the bay. Water temps are at 79 degrees.

Next week, a cold front will approach on Tuesday and increase rain chances to 20% each afternoon through Thursday as the front stalls out.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s next week.

Tracking the Tropics: A tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form Saturday, obtaining the name “Arthur.” The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance an 80% chance of development as it emerges north of the Bahamas. This will bring a high risk for rip currents, dangerous surf and showers and storms on the east coast of Florida through Saturday.