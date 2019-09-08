Storm Team 8 Forecast: Mostly dry and hot to end the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Drier air will limit rain chances again Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

Sunshine will be abundant again today with a few passing clouds here and there. A spotty shower is possible but most areas will be dry. If any showers do develop, they would be short lived.

The dry air will slowly be replaced by returning moisture which will increase rain chances throughout the week. However, rain chances still only remain at 30% into next weekend.

The tropics remain active with two areas of potential development. A tropical wave near the Caribbean Islands has a low chance of developing in the next five days. This wave will approach the east coast of Florida but for now, just bring an elevated chance for showers.

Invest 94-L is farther out in the eastern Atlantic and has a medium chance of developing. We’ll be watching this one as it moves across the Atlantic.