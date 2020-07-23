STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few more storms Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Warm and muggy this morning with plenty of extra clouds passing in the sky. There are a few light sprinkles around so watch for slick roads this morning.

Rain chance will be going up early this afternoon and a few more storms are expected compared to yesterday. The storms will be scattered across the area moving from the south to the northwest and contain gusty winds and heavy rain.

With the extra storms and cloud cover, highs today will not be as hot, topping out near 89 degrees in Tampa which is slightly below average. The air will still be quite humid with plenty of tropical moisture in place.

The tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico we have been tracking has formed into a more well defined area of low pressure and is now Tropical Depression Eight. It is still forecast to move toward Texas, becoming a tropical storm before making landfall sometime Saturday.

As the system moves away from Florida, it will pull some of the deeper moisture away bringing down rain chances to a 40% for Friday and through the weekend with more sea breeze storms expected.

Temperatures will be back to above average, in the low 90s, with more sunshine in the forecast starting Friday as well.

Also in the tropics is Tropical Storm Gonzalo which is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season later today. Gonzalo will continue toward the Caribbean sea over the next five days, possibly weakening some. The forecast after five days is uncertain on whether the storm will survive.