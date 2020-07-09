STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Morning showers, afternoon storms Friday and into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind flow pattern continues Friday and into the weekend. Rain chances go back up to 40% for Friday after a mostly dry Thursday.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows near 80 degrees. Expect a few more coastal showers to start Friday with a light wind out of the west.

The coastal storms will begin to spread inland by midday with heavy downpours possible. Rain chances will be highest inland during the afternoon. Outside of any rain, highs will top out near 90 degrees at the coast with higher temperatures expected inland. High humidity will make it feel like the triple digits again as well.

Rain chances stay at 40% for Saturday and Sunday with the same pattern in the forecast.

A pattern change is possible by the end of next week with the Bermuda high strengthening. The southeast wind will return Thursday with sea breeze showers and storms expected each afternoon.