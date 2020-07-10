STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Morning coastal showers move inland Saturday afternoon, slightly drier Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few downpours will be possible through the evening but rain chances will generally taper off to 10% overnight.

The onshore winds from the Gulf of Mexico will continue through the weekend which will keep the spotty morning showers at the coast in the forecast.

Scattered storms are expected across the Tampa Bay area early Saturday afternoon before most of the storms move inland later in the day. A few could linger inland through 7 or 8 p.m. before tapering off.

A slightly drier day is expected Sunday with a pocket of drier air moving in from the north. Rain chances will stay low Sunday morning and less storms are expected Sunday afternoon. Overall rain chances are at 30% mainly Sunday afternoon.

Slightly drier days are expected Sunday through Wednesday with rain chances at a 30% each day. The onshore flow will continue so morning coastal showers will be possible each day with storms moving inland during the afternoon.

A pattern flip is expected Thursday with high pressure in the Atlantic strengthening. Expect drier mornings with afternoon storms building toward the coast starting Thursday.