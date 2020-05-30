1  of  2
Breaking News
LIVE UPDATES: NASA launches 2 astronauts into orbit on SpaceX rocket for historic mission Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More spotty storms on Sunday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s quiet and beautiful at the coast but we’re still tracking some scattered thunderstorms across inland spots this evening.

These storms are producing some gusty winds and locally heavy rain but will wind down later tonight. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild low temperatures in the mid 70s. Sunday will be another hot and muggy day with spotty storms once again drifting inland, east of I-75. High temperatures will surge back into the low 90s.

A batch of drier, more stable air will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with minimal rain chances. Deeper atmospheric moisture will generate better rain chances late next week and next weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss