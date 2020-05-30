STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More spotty storms on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s quiet and beautiful at the coast but we’re still tracking some scattered thunderstorms across inland spots this evening.

These storms are producing some gusty winds and locally heavy rain but will wind down later tonight. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild low temperatures in the mid 70s. Sunday will be another hot and muggy day with spotty storms once again drifting inland, east of I-75. High temperatures will surge back into the low 90s.

A batch of drier, more stable air will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with minimal rain chances. Deeper atmospheric moisture will generate better rain chances late next week and next weekend.