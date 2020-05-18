STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More showers and storms possible tonight into early Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spotty rain will continue this evening – but nothing like the strong batch of showers and thunderstorms that rolled through earlier this morning.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight into the early part of Tuesday with a weak front moving in. With extra clouds around and a breezy southwest wind off of the Gulf Of Mexico, low temperatures will only drop into the low and mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible early on Tuesday, mainly south of I-4 before much drier air moves in during the second half of the day. Mostly dry conditions are expected later Tuesday into the middle part of the week.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will return for later this week and this weekend with afternoon sea breeze showers and storms possible each day.