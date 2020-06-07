STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More showers and storms Monday, drier weather coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Drought conditions are certainly a distant memory at this point – as many areas in Tampa Bay have picked up several inches of rain in the first week of June.

We’ve got more soggy weather in the forecast to start the new week but thankfully there are some drier days ahead.

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall on the northern Gulf coast this evening. Scattered showers and a few storms will continue locally this evening and tonight as tropical moisture continues to stream in. Showers and storms will be possible first thing Monday morning as the muggy south wind persists.

Scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms will continue into Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. The overall rain chance is 40%.

We’ll get back to a more ‘normal’ summertime pattern for the middle of the week with afternoon and evening sea breeze showers and storms. Eventually, some slightly drier air will arrive late in the week and into next weekend cutting our rain chances – and providing a little extra (and much needed) sunshine.