STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More scattered storms to start the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We had a widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon – many of which produced some heavy rain and gusty winds.

Some scattered showers and a few storms will continue this evening before slowly winding down after sunset. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures falling into the upper 70s.

Our typically summertime pattern will continue through the first half of the work week with morning sunshine and a good coverage of afternoon and evening storms. High temperatures will reach the low 90s with a 40% rain chance.

Slightly lesser atmospheric moisture will lower our rain chances just slightly late in the week and into next weekend.