STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More scattered showers and storms Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We had to dodge some scattered showers and storms throughout the day on this Fourth Of July.

With the way things have gone over the last several weeks, most who saw rain were likely delighted to get some – even on the holiday! Rain chances are actually going up for the second half of the weekend.

With a breezy wind off of the Gulf Of Mexico, more spotty showers and storms are possible this evening and overnight. However, today’s best coverage of rain has shifted over to Florida’s east coast.

Deep atmospheric moisture will continue to funnel into the Tampa Bay area from the west with a frontal boundary stalled across the southern United States. Expect more scattered showers and storms to move onshore and inland throughout the day on Sunday. High temperatures will be close to average around 90 degrees. Sunday’s overall rain chance is 50%.

After a similar day on Monday, slightly drier air will cut our rain chances some for the middle of next week.