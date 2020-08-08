STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More scattered afternoon storms Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We had another bout of near record heat this afternoon with high temperatures well up into the middle 90s.

Tampa’s high temperature of 95 degrees was just one degree short of the record set back in 1993. Spotty showers and thunderstorms cooled things down for some – and we’re still tracking a few around this evening.

The last of the isolated rain will wind down late this evening with skies turning partly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures will stay very mild only dipping into the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

We’ll have a normal summertime pattern in place over the next few days with morning sunshine and scattered afternoon storms. Expect a 40% daily rain chance into the middle of this coming week.

Some slightly drier air will cut our rain chances a little toward the end of next week.