STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More record heat possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Saturday afternoon was three degrees “cooler” than Friday’s all time record high temperature in Tampa – but we still broke another record.

Saturday’s record high temperature.

After back to back days of record heat, another record is possible on Sunday. Isolated showers will wind down this evening. Temperatures will stay very mild overnight only dipping into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

More hazy sunshine is expected throughout the day Sunday with a very limited coverage of showers and storms. The overall rain chance is just 10%. High temperatures will surge back very close to Sunday’s record high temperature of 95 degrees set last year.

Well above average temperatures will continue throughout much of next week. A muggy onshore flow (west wind) will develop next week bringing earlier and slightly higher rain chances.