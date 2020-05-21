STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More humid with afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels muggier this morning, and watch for some low clouds or foggy spots. The humidity has climbed into an uncomfortable range, and it will stay there for the next few days.

Temperatures reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon with a light southwest breeze. A few thunderstorms will develop in the heat of the day, mostly east of I-75. Today’s rain chance is 20%.

It slowly cools off this evening with lows still in the mid 70s.

Friday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s. The rain chance increases to 30%, and those storms will push back toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. A similar day is expected on Saturday.

Sunday and Memorial Day will still be hot with highs near 90 degrees and 20% chances for afternoon storms.