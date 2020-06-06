STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More heavy rain, strong storms possible tonight in Sunday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Tropical Storm Cristobal off to our west out in the Gulf, more rounds of heavy rain and strong storms are possible tonight into Sunday.

A Flood Watch continues for the entire Tampa Bay area until Sunday evening. Some areas have picked up 4-8″+ of rain over the last several days – and more heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding through the rest of the weekend.

Rounds of heavy rain and some strong storms will continue overnight through at least the first part of Sunday as Cristobal approaches landfall in Louisiana. The coverage of rain and storms will likely start to decrease during the second half of Sunday.

A decent coverage of (normal) afternoon and evening sea breeze showers and storms is expected early next week. Eventually, some drier air aloft will arrive late in the week limiting our rain chances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss