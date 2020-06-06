STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More heavy rain, strong storms possible tonight in Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Tropical Storm Cristobal off to our west out in the Gulf, more rounds of heavy rain and strong storms are possible tonight into Sunday.

A Flood Watch continues for the entire Tampa Bay area until Sunday evening. Some areas have picked up 4-8″+ of rain over the last several days – and more heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding through the rest of the weekend.

Rounds of heavy rain and some strong storms will continue overnight through at least the first part of Sunday as Cristobal approaches landfall in Louisiana. The coverage of rain and storms will likely start to decrease during the second half of Sunday.

A decent coverage of (normal) afternoon and evening sea breeze showers and storms is expected early next week. Eventually, some drier air aloft will arrive late in the week limiting our rain chances.