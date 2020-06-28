STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More above average heat to start the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a hot, hazy and humid weekend, we’ve got more above average heat to take us into the new week.

The last of the isolated inland showers and storms will wrap up tonight. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with very mild temperatures only dropping back to around 80 degrees by morning.

We’ll switch into an onshore flow weather pattern for the next several days with a muggy west wind off of the Gulf. In this pattern, a few showers and storms are possible early in coastal areas – but the bulk of the rain will get pushed inland during the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will surge into the low/mid 90s through midweek – and it will feel hotter with the humidity. Rain chances through Thursday are limited to 20% each day.

Eventually, deeper atmospheric moisture will return by the end of the week bringing slightly better rain chances into Fourth Of July weekend.