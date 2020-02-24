STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Mild today, but another cold front approaches

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll feel just a slight chill this morning, but temperatures climb quickly into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. There will be a breeze from the south.

Humidity remains comfortable today, but it increases quickly tomorrow ahead of the next front. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees tomorrow with a small rain chance late in the day.

Most of the rain will fall Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday. While a few thunderstorms are possible, widespread strong storms are not expected. The rain chance Wednesday is 60%.

The front passes Wednesday night, and it will be much cooler on Thursday. Highs stay 10-15 degrees below average through the weekend.

