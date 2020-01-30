STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Mild temperatures today; cold front late tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are still lingering around this morning as an area of low pressure heads farther east into the Atlantic. Those clouds will break up allowing more sunshine this afternoon. It will feel mild today with highs in the low 70s and a comfortable level of humidity.

Patchy clouds continue overnight, and lows will be in the upper 50s. That’s slightly above average for late January.

Clouds continue to increase Friday as temperatures climb back into the low to mid 70s. A stronger cold front approaches Florida and increases the rain chance late in the day to 40%. The best chance for rain is overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

The front passes Saturday, and clouds begin to clear out. It will be slightly cooler for the weekend with highs in the mid 60s.