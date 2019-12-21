Storm Team 8 Forecast: Mild, mostly dry today with higher rain chances Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A split weekend is in store for the Tampa area with a mild but mostly dry Saturday to start. Temperatures are warmer and muggier to start today leading to a warmer afternoon with a high near 77 degrees.

A passing light shower is possible today but most areas will stay dry. Clouds will move in and thicken up this afternoon ahead of the system that will bring the rain for Sunday. Winds will also be rather breezy today, E 10-20 mph.

Tonight will also be mostly dry with rain not starting until Sunday morning. Scattered downpours will be likely all day Sunday and linger into early Monday morning. Winds will be gusty again Sunday as well. Temperatures will only top out near 70 degrees.

Rain should subside late Monday morning as an area of low pressure and cold front passes through and pulls away. Temperatures on Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower mugginess.

Temperatures slowly rebound for the rest of the week.

Christmas day will features a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 75 degrees. There is a slight chance for a passing shower.