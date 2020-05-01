STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: May starts out sunny with low humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Make some time to be outside and enjoy the refreshing air today. We are starting out much cooler this morning with clear skies and a light breeze.

Temperatures slowly climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. That’s about five degrees below average for the first day of May. The humidity remains low, so it feels quite comfortable even in the sunshine.

It cools quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees, even cooler than last night.

The weekend should be warm and sunny, and the humidity remains comfortable. Highs reach the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week stays mostly dry with a gradual increase in humidity.