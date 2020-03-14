STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Many more warm days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This stretch of way above average warmth is showing no signs of slowing any time soon. Temperatures will stay very warm throughout our entire extended forecast.

Expect partly cloudy skies this evening with very pleasant temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Overnight low temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s with some patchy low clouds and fog developing in spots.

This very warm and mostly dry weather pattern will continue over the next several days with the same ridge of high pressure located right above us. High temperatures will once again surge into the mid/upper 80s both Sunday and Monday afternoons under partly cloudy skies.

Outside of a few spotty afternoon showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances are practically nonexistent over the next several days. High temperatures will remain in the 80s all the way into next weekend.