Storm Team 8 Forecast: Lower Rain Chances Forecast To Start The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps were just shy of a new record Monday afternoon topping out at 95 in Tampa. Overnight a light westerly flow will keep temps very warm near 80 degrees.

The rain chances will be low again on Tuesday at only 10%. There is still slightly drier air around and also a ridge of high pressure. High temps will be in the low 90s with a forecast of 93 for Tampa. An onshore flow will lead to high humidity.

Wednesday’s forecast will be very similar, but with a 20% chance of rain. There is a small chance of rain in the morning near the coast and a few isolated storms forecast for inland spots later in the day. Highs will be near 92.

Thursday’s rain chance is only 20% again.