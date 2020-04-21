STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Lower humidity sticks around for a couple days

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fl.a (WFLA) – The cold front that brought the strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours yesterday has pushed to our south.

We are feeling the cooler and less humid air this morning. Temperatures will still climb quickly into the mid 80s by the afternoon, but the drier air keeps it comfortable and sunny.

It should feel pleasant this evening as temperatures drop through the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Another warm and sunny day expected for Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 80s. Humidity increases for Thursday with highs still in the upper 80s.

A front will arrive Friday and stall in the area keeping rain chances at 40% Friday and Saturday.

