STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Lower humidity keeps rain chances slim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – By mid-June standards, humidity remains quite low again today. Highs will still reach 90 degrees, but the heat index will stay in the low 90s.

The drier air also limits the number of storms that develop. Our rain chance today is just 20%, and most of the rain will be in the mid afternoon to early evening. It clears out again tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

Humidity will be higher tomorrow, so the rain chance increases to 30%. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It feels even muggier Friday with a 50% chance of storms and highs in the upper 80s.

We return to a more typical summer pattern over the weekend with storms forming along the sea breeze in the afternoon.

